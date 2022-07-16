Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $8.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $47.60 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $263.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,475,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

