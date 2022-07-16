Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.50 million, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

