Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,060 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.74. 7,910,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,490. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

