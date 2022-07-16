Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.71. 2,764,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.08.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

