Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

EVK opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.62.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

