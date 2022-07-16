FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $217,910.00 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $180,046.43 and approximately $217,910.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,131.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

