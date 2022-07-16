Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the June 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,792. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,317.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,159.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.