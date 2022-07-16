Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,107. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,282,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,853,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

