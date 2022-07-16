Fear (FEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $470,089.00

Fear (FEAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $470,089.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

