FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.57.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

