Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.36.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.