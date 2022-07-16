Filecash Tops 1-Day Volume of $409,069.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $158,364.52 and $409,069.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.