Filecash Tops 1-Day Volume of $409,069.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $158,364.52 and $409,069.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
