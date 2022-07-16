Financial Contrast: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adtalem Global Education and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.57 $76.91 million $6.46 5.98 Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.44 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 23.34% 10.99% 4.20% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Zhongchao on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, OnCourse Learning, and EduPristine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

