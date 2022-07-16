Financial Contrast: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 429.60%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 7.73 -$73.52 million ($21.42) -0.20 Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 9.14 -$42.94 million ($1.42) -9.40

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% Akoya Biosciences -86.00% -39.95% -26.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

