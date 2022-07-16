Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

