Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

