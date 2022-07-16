Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after acquiring an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

