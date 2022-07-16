Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

