Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

