Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as low as C$11.50. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.56, with a volume of 33,283 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$396.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9965368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

