First Bank & Trust Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,698.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,001.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,202.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

