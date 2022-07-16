First Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

