First Bank & Trust Has $223,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accolade were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

