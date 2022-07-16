First Bank & Trust Has $270,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $298.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.32 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

