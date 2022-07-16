First Bank & Trust Has $341,000 Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in nCino were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $11,241,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.76.
NCNO stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
