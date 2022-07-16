First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
