First Bank & Trust Invests $308,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

