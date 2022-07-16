First Bank & Trust Invests $379,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Align Technology stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.