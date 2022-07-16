First Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,787,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $21,975,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 158,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.