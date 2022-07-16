First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

