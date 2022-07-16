First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. Maxim Group currently has a $250.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Shares of FRC traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.80. 1,484,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

