First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.