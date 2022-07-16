First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,191 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,536,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SKYY traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,410. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

