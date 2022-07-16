First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in June

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

