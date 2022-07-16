First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 81.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

