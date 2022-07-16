First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $73.31.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
