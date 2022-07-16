First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,754. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.