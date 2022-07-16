First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First United

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

First United Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

