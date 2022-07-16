Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGMF remained flat at $16.24 during midday trading on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.