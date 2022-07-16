Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.