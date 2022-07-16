Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FORTY stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

