Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$35.58 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

