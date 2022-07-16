FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) Given a C$1.14 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPX Nickel Price Performance

FPX Nickel has a 12 month low of C$56.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

