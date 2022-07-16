Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

FRSH opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,922 shares of company stock worth $3,663,738. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 57.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

