FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $54,162.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and have sold 1,080,901 shares valued at $4,298,278.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.