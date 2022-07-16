Function X Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $99.66 million and $4.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,734.05 or 0.99801065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

