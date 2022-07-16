Fusion Price Hits $0.23 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $16.50 million and $662,475.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.41 or 0.99613192 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001842 BTC.
Fusion Profile
Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,139,771 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.
Fusion Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.