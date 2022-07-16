FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $11.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

