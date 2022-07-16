FY2024 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

