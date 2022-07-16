GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

GAP stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

