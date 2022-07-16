GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

